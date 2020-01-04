New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.48% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. It develops, finances and constructs energy infrastructure assets. New Fortress Energy LLC is based in New York, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NFE. Citigroup lifted their price target on New Fortress Energy from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays set a $18.00 price target on New Fortress Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.80.

NFE stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.47. 94,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,635. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.07. New Fortress Energy has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $19.50.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 40.60%. The firm had revenue of $49.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.41 million. Equities analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other New Fortress Energy news, Director Katherine Wanner purchased 1,800 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.52 per share, for a total transaction of $27,936.00. Also, Director C. William Griffin purchased 12,000 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.23 per share, for a total transaction of $194,760.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,789,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,200,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 172.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 433,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,809,000 after acquiring an additional 274,106 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 426.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 57,950 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. The company's activities include natural gas procurement and liquefaction; provision of logistics and shipping services; development and operation of terminals; and conversion or development of natural gas-fired generation. It intends to serve power, transportation, and industrial users of natural gas and LNG.

