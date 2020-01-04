New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $31.48

New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.48 and traded as high as $32.54. New York Times shares last traded at $32.46, with a volume of 35,790 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NYT. Zacks Investment Research raised New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on New York Times in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.63.

Get New York Times alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46 and a beta of 1.16.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. New York Times had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $428.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. New York Times’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that New York Times Co will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.69%.

In other New York Times news, CEO Mark Thompson sold 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $2,038,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,247 shares in the company, valued at $9,830,649.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur Sulzberger, Jr. sold 136,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $4,267,579.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 487,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,218,472.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 0.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 88,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in New York Times by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 258,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 77,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 5.0% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 26,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Times Company Profile (NYSE:NYT)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.