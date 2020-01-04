NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NLNK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NewLink Genetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of NewLink Genetics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday.

NLNK opened at $2.21 on Friday. NewLink Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.62.

NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27). NewLink Genetics had a negative net margin of 6,423.69% and a negative return on equity of 40.06%. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that NewLink Genetics will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of NewLink Genetics by 182.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13,136 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NewLink Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewLink Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of NewLink Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NewLink Genetics by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 326,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 80,858 shares during the last quarter. 27.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NewLink Genetics Company Profile

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a late clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing Indoximod, an indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase (IDO) pathway inhibitor that is in clinical development in combination with other cancer therapeutics for patients with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, pediatric brain tumors, acute myeloid leukemia, and melanoma.

