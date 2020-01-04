Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on NXST. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $131.25.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $116.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.45. Nexstar Media Group has a 1-year low of $78.79 and a 1-year high of $119.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.02.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($2.36). The firm had revenue of $663.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.00 million. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 9.87%. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Ryder sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $1,045,285.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,245.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Carter sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.39, for a total transaction of $138,307.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,489 shares in the company, valued at $10,584,634.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,663 shares of company stock worth $5,031,382 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 70,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 56.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,955,000 after buying an additional 42,016 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 261,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,403,000 after buying an additional 10,709 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 611,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,607,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares during the period.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

