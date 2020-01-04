NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NNBR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NN from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BidaskClub upgraded NN from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, William Blair upgraded NN from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Shares of NNBR stock opened at $9.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.77 and a 200 day moving average of $7.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $389.83 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.82. NN has a twelve month low of $5.88 and a twelve month high of $11.70.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $213.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.32 million. NN had a negative net margin of 29.60% and a positive return on equity of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NN will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in NN by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,042,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of NN by 15.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of NN by 9.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NN by 3.2% in the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,119,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,984,000 after acquiring an additional 34,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of NN by 0.9% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,352,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,004,000 after acquiring an additional 58,900 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NN

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

