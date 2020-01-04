Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NOAH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upgraded Noah from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Noah from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Noah from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.09.

Shares of NOAH stock opened at $36.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.14. Noah has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $60.14.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The asset manager reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 25.82%. Analysts forecast that Noah will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in Noah by 778.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 66,174 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Noah in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,994,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Noah by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 453,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,310,000 after buying an additional 6,904 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Noah by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 627,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,325,000 after buying an additional 22,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Noah by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,407,566 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,894,000 after buying an additional 15,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Noah Company Profile

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

