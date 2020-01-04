Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nomad Foods Ltd. manufactures and distributes frozen foods primarily in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France and Norway. The Company’s portfolio of frozen food brands includes Birds Eye, Iglo and Findus. Nomad Foods Ltd. is headquartered in Feltham, the United Kingdom. “

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.14.

Shares of NOMD stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.25. The stock had a trading volume of 616,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,361. Nomad Foods has a fifty-two week low of $17.22 and a fifty-two week high of $23.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.90.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $540.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 425.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 609,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,491,000 after acquiring an additional 493,394 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 7.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 5,816 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the third quarter worth about $334,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 51.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,863,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,203,000 after buying an additional 631,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 13.5% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 569,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,670,000 after buying an additional 67,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nomad Foods (NOMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.