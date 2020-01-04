Non-Standard Finance PLC (LON:NSF) Insider Charles Henry Gregson Purchases 37,585 Shares of Stock

Non-Standard Finance PLC (LON:NSF) insider Charles Henry Gregson purchased 37,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £8,644.55 ($11,371.42).

Shares of LON NSF opened at GBX 22 ($0.29) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.34, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 11.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.74 million and a P/E ratio of -3.01. Non-Standard Finance PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 16.40 ($0.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 67.80 ($0.89). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 21.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 33.45.

Get Non-Standard Finance alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NSF. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Non-Standard Finance in a report on Monday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Non-Standard Finance in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered their target price on Non-Standard Finance from GBX 69 ($0.91) to GBX 47 ($0.62) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 54 ($0.71).

About Non-Standard Finance

Non-Standard Finance plc engages in the unsecured credit business in the United Kingdom. It provides home credit loans; branch-based unsecured consumer loans; and guarantor loans. Non-Standard Finance plc was founded in 2014 and is based in Morley, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Non-Standard Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Non-Standard Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.