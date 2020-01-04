Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.50 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.91% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NORDIC AMERICAN is engaged of acquiring, disposing, owning, leasing, and chartering three double hull Suezmax oil tankers. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. BTIG Research upgraded Nordic American Tanker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on shares of Nordic American Tanker in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nordic American Tanker from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.81.

Shares of NYSE:NAT traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.05. 3,668,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,962,855. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.13 million, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Nordic American Tanker has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $5.17.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $32.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.03 million. Nordic American Tanker had a negative net margin of 20.86% and a negative return on equity of 5.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tanker will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAT. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 186.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 65,728 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 42,817 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 306.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 768,521 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 579,347 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tanker during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tanker during the 2nd quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 77,243 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 13,299 shares in the last quarter. 24.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

