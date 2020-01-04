Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NTRS. Citigroup upgraded Northern Trust from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub cut Northern Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $101.50 to $98.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.92.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $105.37 on Friday. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $110.48. The company has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 22.10%. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.60%.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 18,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total transaction of $1,936,883.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Biff Bowman sold 13,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total value of $1,407,048.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,280 shares of company stock worth $7,207,481 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 90.0% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 252.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 582 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 766 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

