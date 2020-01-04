NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Receives $27.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.67.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on NortonLifeLock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $25.83 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.37. The company has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. NortonLifeLock has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $26.71.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 47,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

