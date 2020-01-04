Novation Companies (OTCMKTS:NOVC) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.04

Novation Companies Inc (OTCMKTS:NOVC)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.06. Novation Companies shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 88,368 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04. The company has a market cap of $6.37 million, a PE ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Novation Companies (OTCMKTS:NOVC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Novation Companies had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $15.67 million for the quarter.

About Novation Companies (OTCMKTS:NOVC)

Novation Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Healthcare Staffing, Inc, provides outsourced health care staffing and related services primarily to Community Service Boards in Georgia. It also owns a portfolio of mortgage securities. The company was formerly known as NovaStar Financial, Inc and changed its name to Novation Companies, Inc in May 2012.

