Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Novocure from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Novocure in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Novocure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novocure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Novocure from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.14.

Shares of NVCR stock opened at $74.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.04. Novocure has a twelve month low of $32.26 and a twelve month high of $98.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.65 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. Novocure had a negative net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $92.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Novocure will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gabriel Leung sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $361,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,385,149.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles G. Phillips III sold 6,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $541,435.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,961.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 517,977 shares of company stock valued at $45,771,091. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Novocure by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,554,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $351,218,000 after purchasing an additional 750,374 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Novocure by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Novocure by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Novocure by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Novocure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,825,000. 66.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novocure Company Profile

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

