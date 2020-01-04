NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Receives Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Cascend Securities raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of NVIDIA from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $217.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.74.

NVIDIA stock opened at $236.07 on Friday. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $129.70 and a 1-year high of $241.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $222.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.58. The company has a current ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.87, for a total value of $403,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,669,179.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total transaction of $138,694.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,785 shares of company stock worth $9,494,784. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 143.1% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 158 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 416.7% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 313.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 190 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

