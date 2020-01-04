Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) Lifted to “B” at TheStreet

Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ:OFED opened at $26.87 on Thursday. Oconee Federal Financial has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $27.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.42 million, a PE ratio of 42.19 and a beta of 0.21.

Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Oconee Federal Financial had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $4.13 million during the quarter.

About Oconee Federal Financial

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee County area of northwestern South Carolina and the northeast area of Georgia. The company's deposit products include demand, NOW, money market, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

