Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) Rating Reiterated by Roth Capital

Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Roth Capital in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of TSE:ONC opened at C$4.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.53. Oncolytics Biotech has a twelve month low of C$0.48 and a twelve month high of C$7.84. The company has a market cap of $162.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51.

Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.25) by C$0.09. Analysts anticipate that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.7815384 EPS for the current year.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

