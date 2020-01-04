OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised OptimizeRx from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet lowered OptimizeRx from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OptimizeRx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on OptimizeRx from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OPRX opened at $9.94 on Friday. OptimizeRx has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $17.24. The company has a quick ratio of 7.00, a current ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.46.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 million. Research analysts forecast that OptimizeRx will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gus D. Halas purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,400.00. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in OptimizeRx by 34.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in OptimizeRx by 9.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in OptimizeRx by 16.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in OptimizeRx by 25.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in OptimizeRx in the second quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging services for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. The company's cloud-based solutions support patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health records platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

