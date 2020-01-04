ORGANIGRAM-TS to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (TSE:OGI)

ORGANIGRAM-TS (TSE:OGI) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ORGANIGRAM-TS in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ORGANIGRAM-TS’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

ORGANIGRAM-TS (TSE:OGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$16.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.09 million.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Beacon Securities lowered shares of ORGANIGRAM-TS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ORGANIGRAM-TS in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of ORGANIGRAM-TS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

ORGANIGRAM-TS stock opened at C$2.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.31. The firm has a market cap of $459.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.38. ORGANIGRAM-TS has a 52-week low of C$2.64 and a 52-week high of C$11.30.

About ORGANIGRAM-TS

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

