Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orion Group Holdings, Inc. is a construction company which provides services on and off the water primarily in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada and the Caribbean Basin. The company’s operating segment consists of heavy civil marine construction segment and commercial concrete segment. Heavy civil marine construction segment services includes marine transportation facility construction, marine pipeline construction, marine environmental structures, dredging of waterways, channels and ports, environmental dredging, design and specialty services. Commercial concrete segment provides turnkey concrete construction services including pour and finish, dirt work, layout, forming, rebar and mesh across the light commercial, structural and other associated business areas. Orion Group Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Orion Marine Group Inc., is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get Orion Group alerts:

ORN has been the topic of several other reports. Noble Financial set a $7.10 price target on Orion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Orion Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.36.

Orion Group stock opened at $5.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.37 million, a PE ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 1.13. Orion Group has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $5.93.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $199.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.27 million. Research analysts forecast that Orion Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in Orion Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Orion Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Orion Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Orion Group by 19.0% during the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 25,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orion Group (ORN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.