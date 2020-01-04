Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.71% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company. It markets surgical systems for trauma and deformity, bone fractures and reconstruction procedures. OrthoPediatrics Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

KIDS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Orthopediatrics from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised Orthopediatrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

KIDS opened at $47.49 on Friday. Orthopediatrics has a 12-month low of $28.19 and a 12-month high of $47.82. The stock has a market cap of $781.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.47 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.61 and a 200-day moving average of $37.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Orthopediatrics had a negative net margin of 15.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $20.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Orthopediatrics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark C. Throdahl sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $343,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David R. Bailey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $514,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIDS. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Orthopediatrics during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 125.0% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 56.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 125.0% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 125.0% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

About Orthopediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

