Pancontinental Resources (CVE:PUC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Pancontinental Resources Co. (CVE:PUC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 1000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.09, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 million and a PE ratio of -1.67.

Pancontinental Resources Company Profile (CVE:PUC)

Pancontinental Resources Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, nickel, copper, and cobalt. The company holds 100% interests in the Jefferson gold project covering an area of approximately 1,456 acres located in Chesterfield County, South Carolina.

