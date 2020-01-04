Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Upgraded to “Outperform” by CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$34.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$30.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PLC. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$31.50 to C$33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Park Lawn in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$33.71.

TSE:PLC opened at C$30.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$29.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.84 million and a P/E ratio of 95.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.29. Park Lawn has a twelve month low of C$22.90 and a twelve month high of C$31.50.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$66.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$67.17 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Park Lawn will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.18%.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in North America. The company owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes. It also offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

