Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park-Ohio from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Park-Ohio from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.50.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

PKOH opened at $33.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $420.27 million, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 2.32. Park-Ohio has a 1-year low of $25.74 and a 1-year high of $38.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $403.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.20 million. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 2.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that Park-Ohio will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew V. Crawford sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total transaction of $165,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 999,936 shares in the company, valued at $33,087,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew V. Crawford sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $219,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 996,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,181,318.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,600 shares of company stock valued at $418,690. 31.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Park-Ohio during the second quarter worth $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 45.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 58.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 16.4% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 6.8% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 8,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.