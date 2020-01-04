Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $80.70

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $80.70 and last traded at $80.58, with a volume of 1914 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.65.

Several research analysts recently commented on PEGA shares. BidaskClub lowered Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Pegasystems to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.02.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $216.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

In other news, Director Richard H. Jones sold 3,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.26, for a total transaction of $225,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 299,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,543,681.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 438 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $34,164.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,287 shares of company stock valued at $3,954,867 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 2.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 6.6% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 8.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 27.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 2.1% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.