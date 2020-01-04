PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Raised to Outperform at Evercore ISI

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) was upgraded by Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $114.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $89.00. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.54% from the company’s current price.

PKI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered PerkinElmer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America upgraded PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.61.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $96.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30. PerkinElmer has a 52 week low of $73.92 and a 52 week high of $103.00.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $706.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.69 million. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 11,984 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $1,127,934.08. Also, Director Pascale Witz sold 1,043 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $94,568.81. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,446 shares in the company, valued at $221,778.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 33,237.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 793,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $76,439,000 after purchasing an additional 791,055 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 10.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,400,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $712,962,000 after purchasing an additional 721,797 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 70.6% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 900,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $86,773,000 after purchasing an additional 372,800 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 164.2% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 503,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,865,000 after purchasing an additional 312,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 13.8% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,487,165 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $239,613,000 after purchasing an additional 300,675 shares in the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

