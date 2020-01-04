Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $18.92

Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.92 and traded as high as $19.17. Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund shares last traded at $19.15, with a volume of 12,776 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.31.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCN. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 1.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 273.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 37,147 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 9.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 16,582 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 30.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 67,369 shares during the period.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

