PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.05

PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.05 and last traded at $19.01, with a volume of 588 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.61 and a 200-day moving average of $18.38.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 8.4%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund by 42.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,786 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund by 81.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,671 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund by 7.9% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.95% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PTY)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

