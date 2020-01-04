Piper Jaffray Companies Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report released on Tuesday, December 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst J. Daniel now anticipates that the company will earn $0.68 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.72.

LBRT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.06.

NYSE:LBRT opened at $11.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $17.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.21.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12). Liberty Oilfield Services had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $515.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.04 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $182,000.

In related news, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 5,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $51,865,000.00. 6.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Liberty Oilfield Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

