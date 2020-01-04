Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PLUG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plug Power from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up previously from $3.50) on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Plug Power from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price target on shares of Plug Power and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Plug Power from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.50.

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $3.23 on Friday. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $4.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average is $2.66.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 6,429.00% and a negative net margin of 47.21%. The company had revenue of $56.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,247,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,557,000 after acquiring an additional 922,937 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 5,894,797 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,688 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,845,012 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,742,000 after acquiring an additional 478,614 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,630,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,919,000 after acquiring an additional 31,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,316,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 836,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

