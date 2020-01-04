Power Ledger Price Reaches $0.0376 on Exchanges (POWR)

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. Power Ledger has a total market capitalization of $16.05 million and $945,506.00 worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Power Ledger token can now be bought for approximately $0.0376 or 0.00000511 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, BX Thailand, Kyber Network and Gate.io. During the last seven days, Power Ledger has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013652 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00187430 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.70 or 0.01439345 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000610 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024632 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00121569 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Power Ledger’s launch date was July 5th, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,322,399 tokens. The official website for Power Ledger is powerledger.io. Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger. Power Ledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger.

Power Ledger can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, BX Thailand, Binance, DigiFinex, Kucoin, TDAX, IDEX, Kyber Network, Upbit, LATOKEN, Gate.io, Radar Relay, Cryptopia, Bitbns, Bittrex, Bithumb, ABCC and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Power Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Power Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

