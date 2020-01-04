Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company acquire and operate multifamily properties primarily in the United States. It also acquire senior mortgage loans, subordinate loans or mezzanine debt secured by interests in multifamily properties, membership or partnership interests in multifamily properties and other multifamily assets. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. is based in Atlanta, United States. “

APTS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Securities began coverage on Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point lowered Preferred Apartment Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Preferred Apartment Communities has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.67.

NYSE:APTS opened at $12.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.47 and its 200 day moving average is $14.15. Preferred Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $12.81 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.61 million, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($1.06). Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $120.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 74.47%.

In other Preferred Apartment Communities news, CEO Daniel M. Dupree bought 10,000 shares of Preferred Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.61 per share, for a total transaction of $136,100.00. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APTS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,598,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,846,000 after buying an additional 1,014,512 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 440,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,587,000 after buying an additional 154,877 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $1,491,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,329,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,729,000 after buying an additional 92,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 231.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 120,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 83,874 shares in the last quarter. 59.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.

