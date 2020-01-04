Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.25). Provention Bio posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 53.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full-year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($1.03). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($1.04). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Monday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.65.

In other Provention Bio news, COO Eleanor Ramos acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.66 per share, with a total value of $29,320.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,075 shares of company stock worth $76,794 in the last ninety days. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVB. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 15,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. 12.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PRVB opened at $15.70 on Friday. Provention Bio has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.07 million, a P/E ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 6.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.84.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

