PUBLISH (NEWS) Trading Up 3.8% Over Last Week

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. PUBLISH has a market cap of $270,016.00 and $22,427.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PUBLISH has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. One PUBLISH token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX and Hanbitco.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PUBLISH alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013668 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00186666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.43 or 0.01422636 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000611 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024654 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00121090 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PUBLISH Token Profile

PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,729,166 tokens. The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. PUBLISH’s official message board is medium.com/publishprotocol. PUBLISH’s official website is publishprotocol.io.

PUBLISH Token Trading

PUBLISH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and Hanbitco. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUBLISH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PUBLISH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PUBLISH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PUBLISH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.