Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Brokerages expect Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM) to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pulmatrix’s earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pulmatrix will report full year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.99) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pulmatrix.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.41 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pulmatrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Pulmatrix in a research report on Sunday, November 10th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pulmatrix stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,250 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.45% of Pulmatrix worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

PULM stock opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average of $0.85. Pulmatrix has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $3.60.

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. Its proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for serious lung diseases, including Pulmazole, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis; and PUR1800, kinase inhibitor for patients with obstructive lung diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

