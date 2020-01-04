PumaPay Trading Up 1.2% This Week (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 4th. In the last week, PumaPay has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. PumaPay has a total market cap of $3.63 million and approximately $462,115.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PumaPay token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, HitBTC, IDEX and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00038867 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $431.87 or 0.05883322 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029900 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00035869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000295 BTC.

About PumaPay

PumaPay (CRYPTO:PMA) is a token. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,175,631,271 tokens. The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io. The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io. PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PumaPay

PumaPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, CoinExchange, Coinall, IDEX, CoinBene and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

