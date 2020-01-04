PutinCoin Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 4th. PutinCoin has a market capitalization of $134,524.00 and approximately $16.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PutinCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Crex24 and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded 72.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PutinCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00058258 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00084705 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00001066 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00059886 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,351.22 or 0.99988583 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001947 BTC.

About PutinCoin

PutinCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 18th, 2016. PutinCoin’s total supply is 915,699,426 coins. PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PutinCoin Coin Trading

PutinCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Crex24, CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PutinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PutinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.