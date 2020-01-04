Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Cut by Analyst

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report issued on Tuesday, December 31st. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.22. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.43 EPS.

PB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.50 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.90.

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $71.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.72. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $61.85 and a 1-year high of $75.36.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $184.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Kevin J. Hanigan bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.24 per share, for a total transaction of $207,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.91%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

