Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Decreased by Analyst

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report issued on Tuesday, December 31st. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.52. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ FY2021 earnings at $6.55 EPS.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $365.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.56 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.50.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $96.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.39. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12 month low of $79.86 and a 12 month high of $106.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.16%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $843,336.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,815,544.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,589,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $617,138,000 after purchasing an additional 46,481 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,494,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,030,000 after purchasing an additional 237,475 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,631,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,454,000 after purchasing an additional 122,087 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 775,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,661,000 after purchasing an additional 21,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1,781.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 366,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,492,000 after purchasing an additional 347,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

