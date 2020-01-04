Q4 2019 Earnings Estimate for First Horizon National Corp Issued By SunTrust Banks (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Horizon National in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 31st. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.44. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for First Horizon National’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $472.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.10 million. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS.

FHN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America upgraded First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded First Horizon National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on First Horizon National from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.21.

Shares of FHN opened at $16.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.31. First Horizon National has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.30 and its 200-day moving average is $15.90.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Horizon National by 15.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,171,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,382,000 after buying an additional 430,843 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in First Horizon National by 91.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 737,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,946,000 after purchasing an additional 351,963 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in First Horizon National by 6,980.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 42,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 41,882 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in First Horizon National by 258.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 412,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after purchasing an additional 297,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in First Horizon National by 1,816.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,764,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Yousef A. Valine sold 28,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $483,622.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 229,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,926,831.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.72%.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

