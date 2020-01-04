Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Netflix, Inc. Increased by Imperial Capital (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Equities researchers at Imperial Capital increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Netflix in a research report issued on Monday, December 30th. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now forecasts that the Internet television network will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.83. Imperial Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $446.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $188.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $426.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $371.86.

NFLX stock opened at $325.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Netflix has a 1 year low of $252.28 and a 1 year high of $385.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.91. The firm has a market cap of $142.69 billion, a PE ratio of 121.60, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.42. Netflix had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,688,805 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,007,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,349 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Netflix by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,453,029 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,403,160,000 after acquiring an additional 218,262 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Netflix by 1.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,748,186 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,784,623,000 after acquiring an additional 297,582 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Netflix by 39.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,249,377 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,662,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039,046 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Netflix by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,011,246 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,840,730,000 after acquiring an additional 62,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total transaction of $17,011,172.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,011,172.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

