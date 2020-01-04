QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.48

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.48 and traded as high as $38.04. QAD shares last traded at $38.04, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th.

The company has a market cap of $774.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 475.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $77.81 million for the quarter. QAD had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.14%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in QAD stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,821 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in QAD were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QAD Company Profile (NASDAQ:QADB)

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Cloud ERP and QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

