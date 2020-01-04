Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on QLYS. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a hold rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities set a $100.00 price objective on Qualys and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine raised Qualys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.65.

Qualys stock opened at $83.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.23 and a beta of 1.34. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $70.92 and a fifty-two week high of $97.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.51.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.37 million. Qualys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qualys will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total value of $329,421.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,659,918.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $85,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,974,773.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,165 shares of company stock valued at $23,191,972 over the last ninety days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Qualys by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Qualys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Qualys by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Qualys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Qualys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

