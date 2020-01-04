Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.07.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 679,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,331. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Quest Diagnostics has a one year low of $81.34 and a one year high of $108.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.05. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 13th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 8,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total transaction of $857,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,658.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,556 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total transaction of $4,786,651.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,513,415.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 15.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 714 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.2% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.9% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,661 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

