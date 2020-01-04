Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Hits New 12-Month High at $75.53

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $75.53 and last traded at $74.36, with a volume of 540 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.03.

QDEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Quidel in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. BidaskClub raised Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. TheStreet upgraded Quidel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quidel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.39 and a 200 day moving average of $62.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $126.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.52 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 14.51%. Quidel’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quidel news, SVP Werner Kroll sold 22,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $1,627,914.43. Also, SVP Edward Keith Russell sold 15,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total value of $1,097,893.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,737,494.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,625 shares of company stock worth $3,054,807 over the last quarter. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 0.5% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 54,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Quidel by 7.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,451,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,764,000 after acquiring an additional 250,095 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Quidel by 64.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after acquiring an additional 32,743 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Quidel during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,206,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Quidel by 8.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Company Profile (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

