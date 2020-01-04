Rate3 Price Tops $0.0006 on Exchanges (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 4th. One Rate3 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Bibox, Coinrail and ABCC. Over the last seven days, Rate3 has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rate3 has a market capitalization of $506,840.00 and approximately $54,113.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Rate3

Rate3 (CRYPTO:RTE) is a token. It launched on April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3. Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network.

Rate3 Token Trading

Rate3 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Coinrail, DDEX, BitForex, DEx.top, Bibox, Ethfinex, HADAX, Hotbit, FCoin and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rate3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

