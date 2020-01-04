Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Regions Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 31st. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.41. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James set a $18.50 price objective on Regions Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup upgraded Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.07.

Regions Financial stock opened at $16.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.57. Regions Financial has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $17.54.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 23.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Hardie B. Kimbrough, Jr. sold 18,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $299,514.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,546.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $512,908.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,675 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,382.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

