Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) versus Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) Financial Contrast

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) and Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.5% of Republic First Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.8% of Premier Financial Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of Republic First Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of Premier Financial Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Republic First Bancorp and Premier Financial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Republic First Bancorp 0.90% 0.46% 0.04% Premier Financial Bancorp 28.13% 10.51% 1.40%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Republic First Bancorp and Premier Financial Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Republic First Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Premier Financial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Republic First Bancorp and Premier Financial Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Republic First Bancorp $112.40 million 2.16 $8.63 million N/A N/A Premier Financial Bancorp $74.92 million 3.49 $20.17 million N/A N/A

Premier Financial Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Republic First Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

Republic First Bancorp has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Premier Financial Bancorp has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey. It offers consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides secured and unsecured commercial loans, real estate loans, construction and land development loans, automobile loans, home improvement loans, mortgages, home equity and overdraft lines of credit, and other products, as well as lockbox services. It has branches; and 25 proprietary ATMs located in its store network. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Premier Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. offers banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases. The bank offers consumer loans, including credit card loans, revolving credit plans, and automotive loans. The bank offers commercial real estate loans for land development and on-site construction of industrial, commercial, residential, or farm buildings in the United States; real estate-backed residential loans; and commercial loans collateralized by real estate properties. The company offers domestic and foreign commercial and industrial loans. It offers loans for the purpose of financing agricultural production; loans which include planned and unplanned overdrafts, to governments in non-U.S. countries, to their official institutions, and to international and regional institutions. For 2017, it has an asset value of 1.7 million USD. The bank has generated a net income of 20,168 USD in December 31, 2017. Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Huntington, West Virginia.

