Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Sterling Bancorp’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:STL)

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for Sterling Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, December 31st. DA Davidson analyst D. Bishop now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.21 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.22.

STL has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.50 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Maxim Group set a $28.00 price target on Sterling Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.36.

Shares of NYSE:STL opened at $20.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.76 and a 12-month high of $22.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.83 and its 200 day moving average is $20.38.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $259.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.65 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 25.7% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,365,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,895 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 93.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,696,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,666,000 after buying an additional 1,787,787 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,928,000 after buying an additional 1,711,661 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 11.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,510,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,148,000 after buying an additional 158,347 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 2.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,353,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,794,000 after buying an additional 36,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian T. Edwards sold 4,660 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $98,605.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,499.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

