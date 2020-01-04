RESMED/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:RMD) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $22.03

RESMED/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:RMD) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.03 and traded as high as $22.15. RESMED/IDR UNRESTR shares last traded at $22.02, with a volume of 304,344 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$22.07 and a 200 day moving average price of A$19.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 76.62.

The business also recently declared a interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a $0.04 dividend. This is a boost from RESMED/IDR UNRESTR’s previous interim dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 6th. RESMED/IDR UNRESTR’s payout ratio is currently 79.31%.

RESMED/IDR UNRESTR Company Profile (ASX:RMD)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

