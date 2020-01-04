Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) Trading Up 6.6% on Strong Earnings

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN)’s stock price traded up 6.6% on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $17.82 and last traded at $17.40, 821,400 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 36% from the average session volume of 603,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.33.

The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $184.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.00 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is presently 54.37%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resources Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RECN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Resources Connection in the second quarter valued at about $2,463,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Resources Connection in the third quarter worth $2,411,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 130.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 111,071 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,665,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,695,000 after purchasing an additional 80,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 228.8% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 109,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 76,200 shares during the period. 81.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.03. The company has a market cap of $523.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.17.

About Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN)

Resources Connection, Inc provides business consulting services under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, and merger and acquisition due diligence and integration services; new accounting standards implementation and remediation support services; and audit readiness, and preparation and response services.

